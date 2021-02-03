Backers of effort to recall Newsom report raising more than $2.5 million

Supporters of an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom collected signatures at a Make America Great Again rally in December in Solvang.(George Rose / Getty Images)

Backers of an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom have raised more than $2.5 million, according to financial disclosures filed with the state through Tuesday. Political analysts say that’s approaching the minimum amount required to gather enough valid signatures to place the matter on the ballot.

Veteran Republican attorney Thomas Hiltachk, who served as the lead counsel on the successful 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis, said the groups attempting to oust Newsom need to raise a minimum of $3 million to $4 million total to be successful.

Hiltachk has not take a position on the Newsom recall. He noted that the financial figures that were disclosedby the three recall groups provide an incomplete picture. But based on what he is hearing about the signature-gathering and fundraising, Hiltachk thinks their odds for success have improved.

“I was pretty pessimistic about it back in December, but now I think it is quite possible that the recall qualifies for the ballot,” he said.

