Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean are set to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK are making festival history by being the first Latinx and K-Pop headliners for the annual event.

Bad Bunny will headline on both fridays, BLACKPINK will be on both saturdays and Ocean will close out the festival on both sundays.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The festival marks the return of the “Channel Orange” singer. He was slated to perform at Coachella in 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Other notable performers include Rosalia, the Kid LAROI, Blondie, Metro Boomin, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, Earthgang, Labrinth and Chemical Brothers.

Weekend 1 takes place on April 14 to 16. Weekend 2 is April 21 to 23.

Those interested can preregister online to access passes for Weekend 1 and 2. Weekend 1 is very limited at this time.

Presale starts on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.