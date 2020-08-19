Bay Area blanketed in smoke from wildfires, creating dangerous breathing conditions

The San Francisco skyline is barely visible through smoke from wildfires Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in this view from Sausalito, Calif. Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week. Smoke blanketed the city of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

As fires burn throughout eight of the nine counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, the region is being blanketed by smoke and ash, creating dangerous breathing conditions in a time of pandemic, when healthy lungs matter more than ever.

The smoke comes as the typically cool and dry Bay Area roasts under a prolonged, record-breaking heat wave, forcing residents without air conditioning either to swelter in their homes or venture to public cooling centers. More than 22,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in and around the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Erin DeMerritt, spokeswoman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said people should seek public cooling centers if their homes became too hot, even if it means being exposed to the wildfire smoke. “Heat takes precedence,” she said.

She said the poor air quality resulting from the smoke would likely continue until the fires were mostly contained. A Cal Fire status report on the LNU Lightning Complex fire on Wednesday suggests conditions may not improve until Sept. 1.

