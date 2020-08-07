Bay Area county might pay sick people $1,250 to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19

Health care workers at Alameda Hospital hold signs as they protest outside of the hospital on April 07, 2020 in Alameda. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California officials are desperate to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the workplace, which has been one reason for a surge in cases.

Could one solution be to pay people to stay home when they get sick?

A county in the San Francisco Bay Area is planning to offer stipends of $1,250 for low-income residents to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Alameda County, the Bay Area’s second most populous county, plans to offer the payments to those who test positive, are not receiving unemployment or paid sick leave, and are referred by designated clinics in high-risk neighborhoods.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.