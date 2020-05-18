Bay Area County that reported first known COVID-19 death in U.S. to start reopening some retail stores

A man glances into ZombieRunner coffee shop as he strides along a quiet sidewalk in downtown Palo Alto, a social hub for tech workers and students at nearby Stanford University who are being advised to “socially distance” to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus on March 12, 2020. (GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A San Francisco Bay Area county that reported the first known death from coronavirus in the U.S. said Monday it will allow some retail businesses to re-open, even as the region’s 7 million residents remain under orders to stay at home as much as possible and wear a face covering when going out.

Santa Clara County said in a joint statement with four other counties and the city of Berkeley that trends were looking positive enough to allow limited curbside or storefront shopping.

The statement said new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalized patients were stable or declining. Hospitals have capacity for patients and there is more personal protective equipment, it said.

The order Monday by public health officers allows retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume.

People should still stay home as much as possible and wear face coverings when near others or inside essential businesses, such as at supermarkets, the officers said.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a very significant risk to our communities, and that continued vigilance is necessary to ensure that we do not see an increase in spread as more activities resume,” the statement said.

Santa Clara County was the lone regional holdout last week as neighboring counties announced plans to allow small retail stores — including art supply, book, game and cosmetics shops — to re-open with curbside pickup and sales.

San Francisco and Marin counties started allowing sales Monday. Also joining the order are Contra Costa and Alameda counties, where Tesla’s manufacturing plant is located.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued the county last week because it would not allow him to re-open. The plant is now operating.

San Mateo County, which started allowing retail sales Monday, is not part of the joint statement. A county spokesman said it is in line with the statewide guidelines for retail sales.

Santa Clara County is the hardest hit of Northern California counties, with 2,500 cases and 135 deaths.