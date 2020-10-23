Bay Area high school suspends in-person learning after ‘disturbing’ reports of parties, sleepovers

Citing “disturbing” reports of sleepovers and at least one large party, a Bay Area private high school has suspended on-campus learning for two weeks.

Marin Catholic School Principal Chris Valdez said in a statement that several sources had reported the gatherings, which are considered breaches of the school’s guidelines, to the school’s leadership team.

“We cannot tolerate behavior outside of school that places our faculty, staff and students at increased risk of COVID transmission or exposure,” Valdez said, adding that he hoped the closure would send a “clear message to our entire community that our family’s decisions outside of school have a significant impact on all of us.”

The school had been operating under a “hybrid” model that combined face-to-face instruction with online learning. The suspension will last through Nov. 2 and includes the cancellation of extracurricular activities and athletic practices.

