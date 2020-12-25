Bay Area isn’t going as far as New York in quarantining travelers to stem COVID-19

A traveller pushes luggage while walking out of a terminal at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco and Santa Clara are California’s only two counties that have enacted orders requiring travelers to quarantine on arriving in their jurisdictions. But unlike in New York state, it is unclear whether authorities are doing much to publicize or enforce the order.

Kristen Green, a radiologic technologist at Kaiser Permanente, said she didn’t notice any signs or fliers as she left San Francisco International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Wednesday, after arriving on a flight from Denver.

“It’s possible there were signs,” she said. “I can’t say I was paying a whole lot of attention.”

She had gone to Colorado to say goodbye to her father, who died of cancer.

