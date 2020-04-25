Bay Area likely to extend stay-at-home order beyond May 3, San Francisco mayor says

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said it’s likely the Bay Area’s shelter in place order will get extended beyond the current expiration date of May 3.

“People are asking about this: Will the public health order get extended? The likelihood that that will happen is very likely. And what that means is another few weeks, or even a month, of asking you all to comply and to remain at home and to continue to follow the social-distancing orders that we put forth,” Breed said.

Her statements echoed what Gov. Gavin Newsom and others have said — that stay-at-home must be maintained until it’s clear that easing restrictions won’t cause greater illness and economic disruption in the battle against the coronavirus..

“How we reopen is going to be important to ensuring that we do it responsibly so that we don’t go backwards,” he said.

