Bay Area man found unresponsive at home may be California’s 2nd coronavirus death: officials

A rendering of the 2019-nCoV strain of coronavirus is seen in an image released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities in Santa Clara County on Thursday announced that a Sunnyvale man might be California’s second death connected to the coronavirus.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said a 72-year-old man who had been on a cruise where others contracted the coronavirus was found unresponsive Thursday at his home and officers performed CPR. He later died.

“It was later learned the patient had recently been on a cruise with two passengers were suspected of having COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement.

“We don’t yet know if the patient had COVID-19,” said Phan Ngo, chief of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. The officers, who did not perform mouth to mouth resuscitation, were quarantined at home, he said.

