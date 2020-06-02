Bay Area police officer shoots break-in suspect near Walgreens in Vallejo

A police tape is seen in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A looting suspect was shot early Tuesday morning by a Vallejo police officer outside a Walgreens pharmacy, officials said.

The suspect had gotten out of his car before he was shot around 12:30 a.m. His condition remains undisclosed.

Details of the encounter were not released. The Solano County district attorney’s office and the Vallejo Police Department’s Detective Division are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

Police Chief Shawny Williams scheduled a news conference in the coming days about the incident, the department said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.