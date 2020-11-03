Bay Area residents who travel over the holidays may face 2-week quarantine

People walk along a seawall with Fort Point and the Golden Gate Bridge in the background in San Francisco on Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco Bay Area residents who travel out of state this holiday season to visit family and friends may be met with a 14-day quarantine advisory when they return.

A group of public health officers from across the Bay Area — including the large cities of San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland — are considering implementing the coronavirus quarantine as pandemic fatigue continues to drive travel outside the area, Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis said Tuesday.

The proposal will likely be a “strong recommendation,” not an order, Willis said. If adopted widely, the decision could affect the region’s more than 7 million residents, as well as potentially millions more who might travel to the area.

Once a hot spot for coronavirus infections, the Bay Area is now in much better shape than most of the U.S. and has largely avoided the “third wave” plaguing other states. San Francisco’s positive coronavirus test rate was 0.8% at the end of October, making it the lowest rate of the 20 most populous cities across the U.S., according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker. It also has the lowest death rate per capita from COVID-19 of those same 20 cities.

