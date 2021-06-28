In this file photo, a black bear grazes in Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite National Park. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A bear was euthanized hours after it was shot by an individual who reported being attacked by the large animal when it entered the person’s home near Lake Tahoe last week, according to officials.

The incident began Thursday night, when authorities responded around 10:40 p.m. to a call regarding a bear threat at a residence in the unincorporated community of Meyers, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The town is about 5 to 6 miles south of Lake Tahoe.

A resident reported opening fire on the bear in self-defense after being attacked by the large animal. The bear was apparently bleeding when it fled the scene and was gone by the time deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the incident and informed the agency of the animal’s last known location.

Fish and Wildlife personnel located the “gravely wounded” bear the following morning and euthanized it, officials said.

An investigation determined that the resident lawfully opened fire on the bear and that “no criminal activity had occurred,” according to the statement.

No further information has been released.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office advised residents to know what to do in the event of a bear encounter. Safety tips can be found at bearwise.com.