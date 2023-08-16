A view of Half Dome on June 11, 2020 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Yosemite National Park rangers recently discovered evidence of a black bear’s presence on the summit of Half Dome, KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE reports.

The National Park made the announcement on Tuesday, noting that “Yosemite bears are excellent climbers and can easily tackle the 46-degree angle- no cables needed!”

With their announcement, rangers advise hikers in Yosemite National Park to be “bear aware” and keep all smelly objects, from food to sunscreen, locked in a bear locker or bear canister.

“Whether at camp or on the trail, always keep backpacks and scented items within arm’s reach- bears and other animals (like the Half Dome ground squirrels) will approach unattended bags quickly and are likely to create a few new holes before you notice them!” park rangers said.

California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates between 30,000 and 40,000 wild black bears live in the Golden State. While bear attacks on humans are extremely rare, officials warn the potential for dangers does exist.

“For the safety of people and animals alike, keep your friends close and your food closer,” park rangers said.