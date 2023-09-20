In an effort to crack down on Halloween pranks, the city of Beverly Hills has officially banned the personal possession of some favorite tools of late night vandals.

During a Tuesday council meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council voted 5-0 to adopt a new ordinance that prohibits the possession of Silly String, “hair removal products” and shaving cream on Halloween.

The ordinance was passed, city officials said, in order to create a “safe family friendly environment.”

This file image shows three can of multi-colored aerosol spray string cans and a can of shaving cream. Both items are prohibited in Beverly Hills city limits on Halloween. (Getty Images)

In a news release issued Wednesday, city officials said the Beverly Hills Police Department has been asking for the items to be prohibited for the last several years.

“When used improperly, the products outlined in the ordinance may cause harm to individuals, property and/or the environment,” the news release states.

Anyone under the age of 21 will be prohibited from carrying the everyday items for 24 hours beginning Oct. 31 at 6 a.m.

The Police Department said it’s urging citizens to comply with the ordinance, and city staff will apparently be deployed throughout Beverly Hills to offer “education” before citations are issued.

Anyone with questions about the new ordinance can find additional information online.

The possession of toilet paper and eggs remain allowed within city limits.