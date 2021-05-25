Biden admin unveils plan to open California’s coast to offshore wind development

The federal government plans to open California’s coast to offshore wind development, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The move could provide the state with a major source of renewable energy and cut its climate-warming emissions.

Under the plan, the administration would allow wind power projects to be built in a 399 square mile area in federal waters off the coast of Central California, northwest of Morro Bay. A second location west of Humboldt Bay has also been chosen as a possible area for future wind development. Officials estimate that the two areas combined could generate 4,600 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 1.6 million homes.

The announcement comes amid a surge of interest in offshore wind power, which European countries have been using successfully for more than a decade, but which the United States has been slow to adopt. Despite wind energy’s appeal — it produces no greenhouse gas emissions and has a minimal environmental footprint — it hasn’t made progress in California.

Both of the country’s two existing wind farms are in the Atlantic Ocean and plans for the nation’s first commercial-scale wind development, which the administration recently approved, center on coastal waters off of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. Another dozen wind projects along the East Coast are under federal review.

