Biden looks to California to help secure domestic supply chain for critical minerals

The Controlled Thermal Resources geothermal energy and lithium plant near the Salton Sea in Calipatria, Calif. is seen in an undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

President Biden is looking to California to help secure a permanent pipeline of critical materials essential to the tech industry that can boost the nation’s green energy production and its competitiveness.

Speaking Tuesday at a virtual roundtable with Gov. Gavin Newsom, the president touted a series of investments around the country, highlighting several in California, including a new $35-million contract that the Department of Defense has awarded a Las Vegas-based company to separate and process heavy rare earth elements at its Mountain Pass facility. The goal of the contract with MP Materials will be to establish a permanent end-to-end domestic supply chain for the magnets used in electric vehicle motors, electronics and wind turbines.

Nearly 100% of the nation’s critical minerals are imported from foreign sources, including materials such as lithium and graphite “which are badly needed for so many American products,” Biden told the group of gathered industry and community leaders.

“China controls most of the global market of these minerals, and the fact is that we can’t build a future that’s made in America if we ourselves are dependent on China for the materials, the power, the products,” he added.

