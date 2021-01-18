Biden names San Diego Unified superintendent as deputy education secretary

President-elect Joe Biden nominated San Diego Unified Supt. Cindy Marten as his deputy secretary of education, the administration announced Monday.

Marten, who since 2013 has led California’s second-largest school district, with roughly 100,000 students, is expected to serve in the post under the leadership of Biden’s nominated Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s schools chief. Marten’s nomination also awaits Senate approval.

“I am honored to serve alongside @teachcardona to restore our education system – putting teachers, students, and parents first. Work Hard. Be Kind. Dream Big. Let’s do this!” Marten tweeted on Monday morning.

Marten will remain superintendent until she is confirmed by the Senate, which district officials expect may happen in February.

