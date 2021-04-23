Biden’s new U.S. climate goal is slightly more aggressive than California’s, according to analysis

California has looked to renewable energy, including from wind farms such as this one in the Tehachapi Mountains, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

For years, California has been more ambitious than the United States in fighting climate change. But now that President Biden has proposed slashing the nation’s planet-warming emissions in half by 2030, the roles seem to have flipped.

The administration’s new U.S. climate goal is slightly more aggressive than California’s, according to two independent analyses, and is one of the most ambitious emissions targets in the world.

But it’s unclear yet whether the administration’s pledge will require California to do more to cut its pollution, in part because of differences in how the state and federal government track emissions, researchers and state officials said.

The target to reduce U.S. emissions 50 to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030 is among the “most ambitious 2030 commitments when it comes to economy-wide emission reductions below historical levels,” according to an analysis by the research firm Rhodium Group.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.