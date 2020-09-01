Bills to address racism in criminal charges, jury selection in California approved by lawmakers

California Assembly member Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, left, speaks during an Assembly Budget Subcommittee hearing on Budget Process, Oversight and Program Evaluation at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

The California Legislature this week approved two bills aimed at reducing discrimination in jury selection and criminal cases.

In a year marked by protests across the nation against police killings of Black men and women, the legislation was among only a handful of bills addressing racial discrimination in the criminal justice system that progressed to the governor’s desk.

Assembly Bill 3070, sponsored by California Attorneys for Criminal Justice and introduced by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), would limit the removal of prospective jurors without cause, a change intended to prevent discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin or religious affiliation.

“It represents a much needed and timely change to fix our criminal justice system,” Weber said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.