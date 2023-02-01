Throughout the month of February, multiple events in Southern California will take place to honor Black Americans’ contributions to American history. Here is a list of a few events happening around the region.

Regeneration Summit: A Celebration Of Black Cinema

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is inviting the public to visit its “Regeneration Summit: A Celebration Of Black Cinema,” event which kicks off on Feb. 3 and lasts until Feb. 5.

During the weekend event, guests can enjoy film screenings, workshops, panels, and more to celebrate the dynamic history of Black cinema.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online. For those who can’t make the ticketed events, there will be a free family event on Sunday, Feb. 5

James Baldwin on Film: A Tribute

People can experience a few of Baldwin’s most celebrated films like “Meeting The Man: James Baldwin,” “James Baldwin: From Another Place,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” along with others. The event will take place from Feb. 4 through Feb. 25 at the Los Feliz Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tickets can be purchased online.

‘Voices of a Movement’ premiere and Q&A with Lora King

Lora King, the daughter of Rodney King, will be the guest of honor as USC debuts its “Voices of a Moment” series, the first project out of the university’s Charlotta Bass Journalism & Justice Lab. King, who served as the primary subject of the series, will answer questions about the project.

The series focuses on Black Americans connected to the nation’s fight for social justice.

The event will occur at the Wallis Annenberg Hall at USC on Feb. 7 from noon until 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Black History Month Festival

The Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex in Los Angeles is hosting a get-together filled with concerts, various retail booths, and more. Additional information is available on the festival’s website.

The event kicks off on Feb. 19.

Black History Month Prosperity Market

The California African American Museum (CAAM) will host a market on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. At the market, guests can enjoy food offerings from Black farmers, participate in a yoga class, enjoy a DJ set and more.

Interested guests can RSVP for the event online.

Celebrate Black History Month in Santa Monica

The city of Santa Monica will host multiple Black History Month events throughout February, including a light show on the pier, a concert at the Martin Luther King Auditorium, and more.

More Black History events can also be found on the Visit California website.