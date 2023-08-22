An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles man’s body was pulled from the ocean Saturday with “puncture wounds” to his torso.

The man, Jason Jennings, 51, was found unresponsive in the water off Point Mugu in Ventura County Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews and personnel from the Naval base responded to Family Beach around 1 p.m. following a report of a person in the water. The beach is located on Naval Base Ventura County property.

After he was pulled from the ocean, Jennings was pronounced dead and paramedics discovered he had suffered multiple “puncture wounds” to his torso.

His death is considered to be suspicious and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau has begun an investigation.

Anyone with information about Jennings’ death is urged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jeremy Bramlette at 805-384-4727. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.