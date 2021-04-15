Booing discouraged as California’s reopening allows indoor sports events, concerts

As California slowly reopens following COVID-19-related shutdowns, new guidelines were released ahead of the state once again allowing indoor seated live events and performances.

The guidelines specifically discourage audience members from booing due to concerns that it will increase the likelihood of transmission of coronavirus, KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE in Fresno reported.

Those in attendance will also be discouraged from yelling, singing, chanting, and using noisemakers that need air, such as vuvuzelas.

The 17-page guidance document was released Wednesday by the California Department of Public Health. It went into effect Thursday, when the state began allowing indoor concerts, sports events and private gatherings. The plan to allow such events was announced about two weeks earlier.

In addition to the noise-related guidance, other state requirements are also in place, such as assigned seating to ensure a 6-foot gap between households, a requirement for advanced ticket reservations, and allowance of spectators from California only.

Capacity is restricted at events depending on which tier each county is in.

The full guidance can be viewed here.

NEW: California health officials release guidance for indoor live events, which are allowed starting tomorrow.



It discourages yelling, singing, chanting, booing and noisemakers. Encourages venues to limit customer groups to 3 households. https://t.co/Xbvbgw7RJW — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 15, 2021