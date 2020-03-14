Cars line up to cross into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on March 31, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has closed down six vehicle lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry until further notice.

The closures are not related to the coronavirus pandemic, a CBP representative confirmed, but part of heightened security measures related to possible court-ordered changes to the so-called Remain in Mexico program.

But any changes in that program would appear to be far off. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a San Diego district court injunction that would have lifted the program, which forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico for the duration of their U.S. immigration cases. The stay will remain in place for the duration of the legal challenge, which could last more than a year.

Before the Supreme Court’s announcement, the CBP had been preparing for the injunction to possibly go into effect in California and Arizona. Eighty active-duty troops were dispatched to the San Diego border to help with security measures in case a large group of immigrants tried to force their way into the country.

