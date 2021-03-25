Brazilian coronavirus variant detected in San Diego

A scientist works in the lab that is focused on fighting COVID-19 at Sorrento Therapeutics in San Diego on May 22, 2020. (ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

San Diego joins 18 regions nationwide that have reported cases of Brazilian coronavirus variants which have the ability to reinfect people who have been infected by other viral varieties.

County officials announced that two cases of the COV2 lineage dubbed “P.1″ have been confirmed in the San Diego region.

One case is a person who recently entered the country from Mexico and is not a local resident. The second person lives in the area.

Case investigators have found no connections between the two people, said Dr. Eric McDonald, medical director of the county’s epidemiology department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.