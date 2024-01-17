Construction on the highly anticipated rail service from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas is expected to begin soon as trade unions seek out construction workers.

The Department of Labor recently met with Nevada and California trade unions to discuss possibly hiring 11,000 workers to begin construction, the Daily Press reported.

Workers in California will begin construction at multiple sites, while workers in Nevada will begin construction at the rail service’s stop in Vegas and continue their work toward the state line.

Eventually, workers from both states will meet and work together on the project, according to the publication.

Job postings related to the project have popped up on the Brightline West website.

The project’s advancement comes after the Biden administration approved $3 billion in funding for the project in December.

The Brightline West high-speed rail will travel 218 miles between the Inland Empire and Las Vegas. The company says the trains will be fully electric and emission-free.

The project also aims to significantly reduce CO2 emissions by eliminating the need for 3 million cars to travel to Las Vegas. Company officials hope the project will eliminate 400,000 tons of CO2 from roads annually and relieve traffic on Interstate 15.

Developers aim to complete the project by summer 2028, just in time for the summer Olympics in Los Angeles.