Britney Spears is speaking out after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department showed up at her home this week to do a wellness check.

Fans called authorities due to concerns about the pop star deleting her Instagram account.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far,” Spears wrote on Twitter in a statement.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

Deputies claimed they went to Spears’ home out of an abundance of caution and found nothing was amiss.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward,” the “Toxic” singer’s statement continued.

This isn’t the first time Spears has deleted her Instagram account.