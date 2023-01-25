Many Southern Californians were rattled awake this morning when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit south of Malibu at around 2 a.m.

The temblor was felt across the area and celebrities were among the many people who felt the shake. Like many, these stars took to social media to post about it.

“Wow. That was big. #earthquake,” tweeted actor Josh Gad.

Actress Roma Downey, who lives in Malibu, said she was woken up by the quake.

“I’m in Malibu but it shook me awake,” she tweeted.

“You can take the girl out of L.A., but you can never take the waking up when there’s been an earthquake in L.A. out of the girl,” tweeted actress Busy Philipps.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alumna Lisa Vanderpump took to social media to share her reaction, along with a humble brag.

“A wonderful week in Paris, then 2 a.m. boom… mother nature says ‘welcome home’ hope everybody is ok. #earthquake,” she tweeted.

“Ghosts” actress Danielle Pinnock also took to Twitter to weigh in on the conversation.

“Honey that L.A. earthquake just woke me up! I am literally SHOOKETH,” she exclaimed.

Tabitha Brown said she was sleeping “so good,” until the shaker hit.

“The earthquake said ‘Hey girl, what are you doing? Get up,'” she typed.

DJ Zedd called the quake “gnarly” saying he felt it at his home in the Valley.