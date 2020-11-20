CA coronavirus cases hit record for 2nd time this week amid new statewide restrictions

The coronavirus continues to rampage through California at a record rate, prompting the state to reimpose restrictions not seen since the early days of the pandemic in a bid to beat back the accelerating surge.

Statewide, 13,422 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday — breaking the single-day record for the second time this week. The previous high-water mark — 13,412 — was set Monday, according to an independent county-by-county tally conducted by The Times.

California has now recorded four consecutive days with at least 10,600 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, a stretch unlike any in the pandemic. Over the last week, the state has averaged 10,529 new cases per day, a 117% increase from two weeks ago.

And those skyrocketing case counts aren’t mere numbers on a spreadsheet. Authorities anticipate that roughly 12% of those who test positive will end up in hospitals two to three weeks later.

