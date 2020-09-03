CA courts resume eviction hearings, but financially struggling tenants remain protected, for now

Renters and housing advocates attend a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions in front of the court house amid the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. (VALERIE MACON/ /AFP via Getty Images)

California’s courts are resuming eviction hearings this week, but a flurry of new protections could ensure that financially struggling tenants will not lose their homes, at least through the rest of the year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed urgent legislation aimed at preventing landlords from throwing out tenants who’ve been financially affected by the novel coronavirus. And on Tuesday, citing the risk of increased homelessness, overcrowding and the potential spread of COVID-19, the Trump administration announced a moratorium on all pandemic-related residential evictions nationwide through the end of 2020.

The new rules cover an estimated 17 million tenants in California and 40 million across the country. Because they apply so broadly, the measures provide basic protections for all tenants who previously had to decipher an uneven patchwork of rules governing who was allowed to be evicted and when.

But enforcement of the new regulations remains complicated and leaves significant gaps. None of the new efforts waive rent payments, which could result in huge debts for tenants that ultimately need to be made up. For their part, landlords are receiving slim relief for their own mounting bills. And the state program could require completing an elaborate legal process to qualify for relief, worrying tenant advocates who point to studies showing that upwards of 90% of renters don’t have lawyers in eviction cases.

