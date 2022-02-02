CA lawmaker’s bill would mandate school officials search backpacks, lockers under shooting threat

Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Two months after four people were killed and seven injured during a Michigan high school shooting, a California lawmaker said he will introduce a bill that would require school administrators to collect information from parents about guns stored at home and would mandate backpack, locker and car searches if there is a credible threat or danger of mass casualty.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), author of several California gun safety laws, said he decided to introduce the legislation after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School reignited a national conversation over how to prevent such incidents.

That shooting occurred despite teachers reporting concerning behavior by the 15-year-old suspect, Ethan Crumbley, the day before and morning of the shooting, including searching for ammunition on his cellphone during class. He also had a graphic drawing that depicted a gun.

School officials called a meeting with the boy’s parents Nov. 30, but he was allowed to return to class, and his backpack wasn’t searched. Hours later, he allegedly used a gun that his parents bought him as a Christmas present to open fire at the school.

