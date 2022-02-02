CA lawmaker’s bill would mandate school officials search backpacks, lockers under shooting threat

Two months after four people were killed and seven injured during a Michigan high school shooting, a California lawmaker said he will introduce a bill that would require school administrators to collect information from parents about guns stored at home and would mandate backpack, locker and car searches if there is a credible threat or danger of mass casualty.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), author of several California gun safety laws, said he decided to introduce the legislation after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School reignited a national conversation over how to prevent such incidents.

That shooting occurred despite teachers reporting concerning behavior by the 15-year-old suspect, Ethan Crumbley, the day before and morning of the shooting, including searching for ammunition on his cellphone during class. He also had a graphic drawing that depicted a gun.

School officials called a meeting with the boy’s parents Nov. 30, but he was allowed to return to class, and his backpack wasn’t searched. Hours later, he allegedly used a gun that his parents bought him as a Christmas present to open fire at the school.

