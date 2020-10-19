CA officials don’t expect mass availability of COVID-19 vaccine until 2021; high-risk people to be prioritized

Authorities in California don’t anticipate the mass availability of a COVID-19 vaccine until 2021, but once it’s ready, people at high-risk will be prioritized, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The governor announced that the state is one of five U.S. jurisdictions that have started advanced planning of the distribution of a vaccine in coordination with the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Defense.

The state’s plan will be implemented in phases: pre-vaccine, limited doses available, larger number of doses available and sufficient supply of doses for entire population.

The earlier supply will be limited, and distribution will focus on high-risk groups, including those 65 or older and people in residential facilities, as well as health care workers and first responders.

