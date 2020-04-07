Gov. Newsom addresses public as California braces for peak of COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s set to speak at a daily briefing at noon on Tuesday, is sticking to a mid-May projection of when the COVID-19 outbreak will reach its peak in California.

While confirmed cases and deaths are rising in California, the rate of hospitalizations and intensive-care placements — a key indicator of resources the state needs — have been increasing more slowly. Newsom said they rose less than 5% over the weekend.

A new analysis by researchers at the University of Washington shows California will hit its peak of COVID-19 deaths on April 17.

Newsom isn’t changing his forecast for the state but he and the researchers agree things will worsen if people stop social distancing.

