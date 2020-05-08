CA registered voters to get mail-in ballot for November election under Newsom executive order

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that he has signed an executive order that will allow every registered voter in California to get a mail-in ballot for the upcoming November election.

Physical voting sites will also be set up for those not familiar with the vote-by-mail setup or those who feel uncomfortable with them, the governor said.

The move was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic amid concerns that the virus will impact voter turnout for the presidential election. Officials noted people may be anxious about their health and the safety of going to polling places.

“That makes California first state in the nation to respond to COVID-19 by taking this action by sending every voter a ballot in the mail,” California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said.

Voters can check their status and make sure their registration information is up to date by going to the secretary of state’s website.

Check back for updates on this developing story.