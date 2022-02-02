CA Reps. McCarthy, Pelosi, Porter and Schiff among nation’s biggest fundraisers

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)

As elected officials and candidates prepare for the midterm elections, new financial reports show California members of Congress continue to rake in millions of dollars.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Katie Porter and Adam B. Schiff are among the most prodigious fundraisers in the nation, according to campaign finance disclosures filed Monday.

The reports also offer a view of which candidates are showing strength in districts that are expected to be hotly contested by both parties, including in northern Los Angeles and southern Orange counties.

In statewide contests, the reports largely showed the continued Democratic dominance in Sacramento — notably Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is sitting on nearly $25 million and is facing no real competition.

