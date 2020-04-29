CA says 40% of coronavirus-related deaths are at nursing homes, but data suggest number might be higher

National Guard Sgt. Joseph Schlitz enters the Hollywood Premier Healthcare Center in April 2020. The facility has seen 25 cases among staff and 29 among residents. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

California earlier this week reported, for the first time, that nearly 40% of coronavirus-related deaths had occurred at skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

As of April 28, 578 residents of nursing homes had died. As of April 25, 144 deaths had occurred in assisted living facilities. Additionally, 11 healthcare workers have died after contracting the virus in a nursing home setting.

The state has refused a request to identify where the deaths occurred. Also, the newly released data are incomplete, a Los Angeles Times analysis found, missing multiple facilities with known outbreaks and not including facilities with six or fewer beds, of which there are hundreds.

Mike Dark, staff attorney at California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that advocates for people in long-term care, said during a town hall Tuesday that he believes the numbers represent an undercount.

