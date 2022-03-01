CA Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein to miss Biden’s State of the Union address

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) talks to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Capitol Hill in this undated photo. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Neither of California’s two senators will be able to attend President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday.

Sen. Alex Padilla tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein is at home in California following her husband’s death.

Padilla, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he’s asymptomatic but will isolate and work remotely.

Feinstein’s office confirmed that she was not in Washington. She announced Monday that her husband, Richard Blum, died Sunday at the family home after a long battle with cancer.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.