CA sending ventilators to national stockpile as states like NY experience immediate need

California will loan 500 state-owned ventilators to federal authorities for distribution to states such as New York that have an immediate need for them, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Monday.

The equipment will go to the Strategic National Stockpile.

“We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now," Newsom said in a statement. "We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”

As of Monday, the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 database shows 324 deaths and more than 13,900 cases in California. The state of New York has reported 4,159 deaths and more than 122,000 cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has demanded that ventilators from the federal stockpile immediately go to his hard-struck state.

Newsom previously signaled that California may step up to help other states in the fight against the coronavirus, touting the large number of people who have signed up for the new California Health Corps as well as the local companies that have volunteered to supply and refurbish medical equipment.

While California is sending ventilators for use by other states, officials are still working to secure more beds and other medical equipment for California's medical workforce, Newsom's office said.

The governor over the weekend expressed pride for the state's response to the outbreak, but acknowledged that the availability of COVID-19 testing for Californians has fallen short. He announced a new task force that aims to increase daily testing by 500% and cut wait times for results.

The White House said the federal government continues to support state response, including in California, by providing federal funding and medical supplies.