CA task force to sort out how people with disabilities, health conditions can be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine next

With COVID-19 vaccines still in short supply in California, there is growing debate about who should be given the next priority for the shots and how soon the state can ramp up efforts to better meet surging demand.

The state has launched a high-level task force to sort out logistics for how residents with disabilities and underlying health conditions will be prioritized next, state officials announced at Wednesday’s vaccine advisory committee meeting.

The group spent significant time discussing how those residents will be factored into the state’s priority guidance — a recommendation that could come as early as Friday.

“We are taking this incredibly seriously. This is the next priority group,” state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said.

Vaccine dose allocation appears to be going up. The state is expected to receive 1 million more vaccine doses next week and 1 million more the week after, Dr. Erica Pan said.



The state had previously been receiving about 300K-500K doses a week — Colleen Shalby (@CShalby) February 4, 2021