Cal State San Marcos considers removing benefactor’s name from campus over controversial remarks about immigrants

Cal State San Marcos is considering removing the name of one of its biggest benefactors from a campus building, road and traffic circle due to controversial remarks he made nearly 30 years ago about immigrants.

In a move that reflects change occurring at many of the nation’s campuses, the school’s Academic Senate last week voted 56 to 2, with two abstentions, to remove the references to the late William Craven, a moderate Republican who served northern San Diego County in many capacities, including as a member of the state Senate.

The faculty also is seeking to remove a bust of Craven that is on campus.

Cal State San Marcos President Ellen Neufeldt says she will appoint a group to examine Craven’s legacy, which includes the pivotal role he played in persuading the California State University system to establish a campus in San Marcos in 1989.

