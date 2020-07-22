Cal State trustees to vote on making ethnic studies course a requirement

Trustees of California State University are expected to vote on making ethnic studies a graduation requirement.

If approved Wednesday, it would be the first change to the school’s general education curriculum in over 40 years and come amid the national uproar over racism and police brutality.

Related Content UC, Cal State systems sued by students demanding virus-related refunds for campus services Video

The 23 colleges make up the nation’s largest four-year public university system.

The state Legislature is on the verge of passing a bill with its own defined rules for ethnic studies that would overrule school leaders.

Some trustees have denounced lawmakers wading into academia.

Critics say the bill excludes courses such as Jewish studies and social justice issues.