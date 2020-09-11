Cal State universities to stay online for remainder of academic year amid pandemic

Students walk back to their dorms from the Cal State Fullerton dining facility a few days before the start of classes in August 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The nation’s largest public university system will continue with primarily online instruction for the remainder of the academic year amid the state’s ongoing coronavirus crisis, California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White announced in a letter to students, faculty and staff Thursday.

White said he had consulted extensively with campus presidents and considered the state of the pandemic in California and university operations.

“The disease continues to spread,” he said. “While the current mitigation factors do make a difference, in the absence of a vaccine and of sufficient, cost-effective, timely testing and contact-tracing infrastructure, we are not able to return to a normal, principally in-person schedule in January 2021.”

There will be some limited exceptions for classes that cannot be delivered remotely. On-campus housing will also be reduced.

