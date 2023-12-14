Southern California has another millionaire thanks to Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket missed hitting the jackpot by one number but is still worth a prize of more than $2.9 million with five matching numbers.

It was bought at the 76 station on the corner of National and Sawtelle boulevards in Sawtelle, according to a California Lottery news release.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are 8, 23, 44, 45, 53, and Mega number 3.

Second-place winners are given 180 days to come forward and claim their prize.

The $2.9 million ticket hit just days after Friday night’s drawing, in which two tickets sold at the same Encino store both hit the jackpot.

Those winners will split a $395 million prize and have one year to claim it.