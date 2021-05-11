California AG announces racial justice bureau to combat hate crimes

California’s new Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday the creation of a racial justice bureau to combat hate crimes statewide.

In his first news conference as the state’s top prosecutor, Bonta said that, for now, the bureau will focus on crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community amid an alarming rise in hate incidents against that population.

“It can change over time, right now we want to be front and center in addressing hate crimes against the AAPI community,” Bonta said. “That is clearly a full-on state of crisis and state of emergency.”

The news comes during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Bonta is the state’s first Filipino American attorney general.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on May 11, 2021.