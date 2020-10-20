California AG seeks court order force GOP cooperation in ballot box investigation

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks following arguments about ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 12, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Tuesday sought a court order to force state Republican officials to turn over information about the party’s use of private drop boxes for collecting ballots in a handful of counties across the state.

Leaders of the California Republican Party have insisted the program has followed all applicable rules and regulations and accuse both Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla of a partisan investigation.

Last week, Republicans and the two Democratic state officials criticized each other in a series of dueling public statements over the GOP‘s distribution of metal containers to party offices, churches and private businesses where voters were invited to deposit their completed ballots.

California election law allows voters to “designate a person” to collect and return a ballot, but it only mentions drop boxes operated by county elections officials. Social media postings earlier this month showed some receptacles with the label “official drop box,” prompting state elections officials to send a cease and desist letter to Republicans demanding the removal of the signs.

As part of that and pursuant to our statutory authority, we issued subpoenas and interrogatories to determine the extent to which the deployment of unauthorized ballot drop boxes may have impacted Californians. — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) October 20, 2020