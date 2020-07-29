California again breaks single-day record for most COVID-19 deaths

California has again broken a new record for the most coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, with 167 deaths reported on Tuesday.

It’s the third time this month that California has broken a single-day record for deaths and the second time in just a week, according to the Los Angeles Times’ California coronavirus tracker, which tallies cases and deaths from the state’s 58 counties. The previous single-day record was set on July 22, when 158 deaths were reported.

Since the first documented COVID-19 death in February, there have been 8,716 Californians who have died after a coronavirus infection. That’s nearly three times the death toll resulting from the great 1906 San Francisco earthquake, which killed more than 3,000 people.

The daily average of coronavirus-related deaths over the previous seven days has never been higher, now at 118.

