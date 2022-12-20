Travelers load their bags at Los Angeles International Airport on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Be prepared to endure traffic congestion, delayed departures, or canceled flights if you plan to visit any of these airports during the holiday season.

A December study from Hopper, a travel website, predicted which airports will be the busiest during the holiday travel rush.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was included on the list, which isn’t a surprise.

LAX officials say peak travel days will begin on Dec. 23 and last until Jan. 2

For travelers catching a flight from LAX, the busiest times to fly are between 8 a.m. and noon, according to the study.

Airports across the nation are expected to handle approximately 54 million passengers during the holiday travel season.

America’s Busiest Airports for Holiday Travel (Hopper):

Hartsfield- Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 1.7 million Denver International Airport (DEN): 1.2 million Dallas/ Fort-Worth airport:(DFW): 1.1 million Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 1 million Las Vegas Airport (LAS): 944,238 Orlando International Airport (MCO): 930,859 O’ Hare International Airport (ORD): 901,922 Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX): 878,756 John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK): 848,475 Miami International Airport (MIA): 815,822

If you are planning to fly this holiday season, here are some (of the usual) tips to avoid the rush:

Allowing extra time to arrive at the airport

For domestic flights, arrive at the airport at least two hours beforehand

For international flights, arrive at the airport at least three hours beforehand

Prepay for airport parking in advance

Check-in for your flight online before arriving

Check your flight status before heading to the airport

Those opting to travel by car are advised to avoid driving during peak times, which AAA says can vary anytime between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the day.