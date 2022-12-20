Be prepared to endure traffic congestion, delayed departures, or canceled flights if you plan to visit any of these airports during the holiday season.
A December study from Hopper, a travel website, predicted which airports will be the busiest during the holiday travel rush.
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was included on the list, which isn’t a surprise.
LAX officials say peak travel days will begin on Dec. 23 and last until Jan. 2
For travelers catching a flight from LAX, the busiest times to fly are between 8 a.m. and noon, according to the study.
Airports across the nation are expected to handle approximately 54 million passengers during the holiday travel season.
America’s Busiest Airports for Holiday Travel (Hopper):
- Hartsfield- Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 1.7 million
- Denver International Airport (DEN): 1.2 million
- Dallas/ Fort-Worth airport:(DFW): 1.1 million
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 1 million
- Las Vegas Airport (LAS): 944,238
- Orlando International Airport (MCO): 930,859
- O’ Hare International Airport (ORD): 901,922
- Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX): 878,756
- John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK): 848,475
- Miami International Airport (MIA): 815,822
If you are planning to fly this holiday season, here are some (of the usual) tips to avoid the rush:
- Allowing extra time to arrive at the airport
- For domestic flights, arrive at the airport at least two hours beforehand
- For international flights, arrive at the airport at least three hours beforehand
- Prepay for airport parking in advance
- Check-in for your flight online before arriving
- Check your flight status before heading to the airport
Those opting to travel by car are advised to avoid driving during peak times, which AAA says can vary anytime between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the day.