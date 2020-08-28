California allocates $30 million to aid parolees released due to pandemic

In this photo taken Wednesday, July 24, 2019, is the main entryway leading into San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

California has launched a $30 million program to provide thousands of parolees with community services after they complete their prison sentences or are released months early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said Thursday the state is providing half the money to aid former inmates with finding housing, jobs, health care, transportation and treatment.

The other half is coming from various foundations and philanthropies.

The “Returning Home Well” initiative will provide services to inmates released since July 1.

The state has freed more than 12,000 inmates since then, nearly half under various programs designed to free space in vulnerable prisons during the pandemic.