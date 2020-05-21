California allows 40 of 58 counties to more quickly reopen their economies

A man wears a face mask as he walks along the Venice Beach boardwalk on the day Los Angeles County reopened its beaches, which had been closed due the coronavirus pandemic, on May 13, 2020, in Venice, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

More than two-thirds of Southern California counties have received approval to more quickly reopen their economies as the state continues to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions.

Those that have received the green light to move deeper into Phase 2 — clearing them to reopen restaurant dining rooms and more retail businesses for in-store shopping, with modifications — include San Diego, Kern, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, according to the state.

Local officials cheered the development, which will allow them to more broadly restart segments of their economies that have been shuttered under California’s stay-at-home order.

Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers said he was “so happy for our county, businesses and employees,” adding that there’s still “a long way to go, but this is a major milestone.”

