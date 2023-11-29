Civil lawsuits concerning all types of legal matters are filed daily in all 50 states, but some states handle them faster than others, according to new research.

Analysts with personal injury and maritime lawyers at Louisiana-based Scott Vicknair law firm looked at the latest statistics from U.S. courts to calculate the median time it takes in every state to file a civil case and reach a disposition or the court’s final ruling.

“[The study] includes consolidated cases filed in previous years that later became individual cases, and excludes deportation reviews, enforcement of judgements, land condemnations, prisoner petitions and recovery of overpayments,” researchers added.

Based on their findings, legal experts determined that California is the busiest state for civil disputes in the entire nation but ranks as fourth-fastest in processing them.

For the 27,788 civil suits that were resolved in a yearlong period ending on March 31, 2022, California lawyers took an average of just 7.1 months to come to a settlement, the study found.

The states that ranked ahead of California for fastest civil suit settlement times are Nebraska (5.2 months), Vermont (six months) and Georgia (6.1 months).

Other states busy with civil lawsuits include some of the most populated in the country. In Florida, where 22,631 cases were filed, attorneys took an average of eight months to reach a settlement.

New York ranked third for civil caseload with 21,505 suits, but they resolve matters even faster than Florida does, reaching a disposition in 7.3 months, research shows.

On the other side of the spectrum, several states with the lowest civil case counts actually take even longer to settle.

With only 209 civil cases processed in a 12-month period, South Dakota had the lowest case count but still ranked among the states that took the longest to reach a disposition, with the average case taking just over a year to conclude.

Wyoming, with the second fewest civil cases, takes even longer; those filing civil suits in the Cowboy State have to wait over a year-and-a-half to reach a settlement, according to the study.

Which state takes the longest? As it turns out, Louisiana, the home state of Scott Vicknair law firm, takes nearly two years (an average of 22.4 months) to settle a civil suit.

Of the 12,379 suits that concluded before March 31, 2022, in Louisiana, a whopping 64% of them ended during or after pretrial, researchers said.

“This is unlike the vast majority of U.S. states, where most cases end before pretrial,” legal analysts said. “Less than one percent of federal civil suits in America end during the trial phase.”

The next slowest state is Idaho, where suits drag on for an average of 13.6 months.

The nationwide average time it takes to settle a civil suit is 9.2 months, researchers found.

How long a suit takes to be settled changes drastically if the case does in fact go to trial; Nevada residents must wait nearly four years to reach a disposition if their case goes to trial — the longest wait in the country.

The shortest trials take place in Florida, analysts found, where a verdict is reached in just over a year-and-a-half.

“Three in five civil cases, however, end before pretrial,” researchers said. “This is the prevalent phase to conclude a civil suit in forty-five states … Only two states – Wyoming and Minnesota – prefer taking no court action on most of their civil cases.”

Lead personal injury attorney and firm partner David Vicknair offered advice to those thinking about filing a civil lawsuit:

“Before rushing to file a civil suit in a state with a fast pace of concluding cases, you must ensure that court meets two criteria for jurisdiction. The defendant must either reside or do business in that state, known as personal jurisdiction, and the court you are filing with has the power to hear your kind of case, known as subject matter jurisdiction. For the latter, this usually means either a state court, which is the most common kind, or a federal district court, depending on which law your case arises under. [Also] keep in mind that, because attorneys are also limited by geographic boundaries, you might realize after the first consultation that you need lawyers in another state. You have a better chance of sticking with the same legal team if you choose a law firm based in the same location as where the entity you are suing resides or does business in.” David Vicknair