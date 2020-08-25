California Assembly approves ban on flavored tobacco

This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, the California Assembly voted 50-0 to ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

The California Assembly on Monday approved a ban on the retail sale of flavored tobacco products in the state, with supporters saying it is needed to reduce smoking and vaping by minors and others attracted by flavors that include fruit and menthol.



Supporters of the legislation blasted a new advertising campaign from tobacco companies that claims the bill discriminates against Black and Latino smokers, saying that the ads disingenuously portray the industry as an ally of communities of color.

The tobacco industry ad, which calls the bill “politics at its worst,” alleges that the measure would criminalize menthol cigarettes, “giving special treatment to the rich, and singling out communities of color.”

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), the chairwoman of the California Legislative Black Caucus, said it is racist for the tobacco industry to claim the bill discriminates against Black people by prohibiting the sale of menthol cigarettes in the state.

